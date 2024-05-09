May 9 was Attempt to Bring About ‘Misplaced’ Revolution in Country: ISPR

In a joint statement, the armed forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), and the services chiefs on Thursday slammed the May 9 riots as a “futile attempt to bring about a misplaced and shortsighted revolution in the country.”

Condemning the riots triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on May 9, 2023, which it described as a “black day,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said it was among the “darkest days” in the country’s history. On that day, read the statement, “politically motivated and brainwashed miscreants in an act of rebellion deliberately resorted to violence against state institutions,” vandalizing “sacred symbols” of the state and national heritage sites.

Emphasizing that the armed forces had displayed “utmost restraint” during the “deliberate and brazenly orchestrated violence,” the ISPR said this response had thwarted the “insidious conspiracy” of planners, facilitators and executors who wanted to destabilize Pakistan by inciting confrontation between the people and the armed forces.

“Failing to undermine national harmony and stability, the planner, facilitators and executors of this conspiracy embarked upon a sinister campaign of hate against the armed forces and the state with an intent to twist the narrative to their advantage and shift the blame on the state institutions,” it said. It was for this reason, it said, that there could be no compromise with the planners, facilitators and executors of the May 9 rights, “nor they would be allowed to hoodwink the law of land.”

The statement also emphasized the importance of bringing the real culprits of May 9 to justice to serve as deterrence for any future attempts to desecrate martyrs’ memorials and symbols of national unity.

“Today, armed forces of Pakistan renew their resolve to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Pakistan and defeat nefarious designs of the enemies of Pakistan, both external and internal,” said the ISPR. It said martyrs and their families were the pride of Pakistan and the armed forces would uphold their dignity and respect at all costs.

“Pakistan armed forces hold a very special relationship with the people of Pakistan. Today, let’s join hands to strongly denounce the conspiracies to weaken Pakistan and work together for the prosperity and stability of our beloved country,” it said. “Pakistan armed forces Zinda’bad, Pakistan Painda’bad,” it added.