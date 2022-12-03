Moonis’ Claims about former Army Chief Raise ‘Doubts’ on Apolitical Stance: Sanaullah

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah on Saturday admitted that Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid) leader Moonis Elahi’s claims of former Army chief Gen. (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa advising his party to side with the PTI in Punjab have raised “doubts” on the institution’s stated claims of remaining apolitical.

“There should be clarity,” he told journalists in Lahore. However, he added, “we have complete faith and the nation has complete faith that our military leadership and the institution [will maintain] the public commitment the DG ISPR and DG ISI made; and the institution will continue to serve the nation in that manner.”

Earlier this week, Moonis told HUM News in an interview that the former Army chief had directed the PMLQ to align with the PTI rather than the PDM for the formation of the Punjab government. Maintaining that Gen. (retd.) Bajwa had “went all out” for the PTI, he lamented that the party was abusing on social media a former Army chief that had “changed the course of rivers” for Imran Khan.

The revelation has raised significant questions about the military’s stated claims of remaining apolitical, which officials—including Bajwa—have claimed was taken in February 2021. This claim had been used by the PTI to term the military leadership “traitors,” with Khan often invoking the word “neutral” as an insult in various public rallies.

Questioning why Moonis had felt the need to reveal this at this juncture, Sanaullah said it no longer mattered what Bajwa had or had not done, as he was no longer in any position to interfere in the political process. Nonetheless, he said, “Moonis’ statement has raised doubts on the institution’s stance [of remaining apolitical],” adding that a clarification was needed to restore public confidence.

To a question on whether the government was considering moving a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi, the minister said there was no final decision as yet. “I personally believe that we should keep the federal government in its place in case the Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa assemblies are dissolved,” he said, adding that assemblies in Sindh and Balochistan would also remain in place as the two governments have refused to dissolve their assemblies.

To another question on the prevailing economic crisis, Sanaullah admitted the incumbent government had failed to provide relief by reducing inflation. “The destruction Imran’s government brought, [we] have controlled only up till now,” he said, stressing that the government’s focus going forward would be curtailing inflation. “We will tell [public] that this destruction hasn’t been caused in six months but in three years. I hope the nation will believe us,” he said, adding that PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif would return to Pakistan and campaign for his party regardless of whenever elections are held.

Unconditional talks

Later, addressing a joint press conference with Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique, Sanaullah said Khan had wanted to get a date for early elections by threatening the establishment. “He couldn’t,” he said, adding that the PTI chief also won’t be get a date from the government using the same tactics.

Clarifying that was the PMLN’s viewpoint, Rafique said the final decision on all such matters rested with the parties comprising the ruling coalition, including the Pakistan Peoples Party and Awami National Party. “Only they can make the decision but the way in which he has thrown the ball towards us and passed threats, this cannot be considered. First, correct your manner,” he maintained.

During their press interaction, both Sanaullah and Rafique said Khan’s offer for talks came with preconditions and this was not how sincere negotiations were conducted. “Talks never take place under conditions in the world,” he said. “If you put the demand forward first, on what basis will you talk?”

Apart from the PMLN, revealed Rafique, all the parties comprising the ruling coalition had “severe reservations about talking to them [PTI] and giving them any kind of face-saving.” He also stressed that dissolving assemblies ahead of their constitutional term was akin to “wasting the time and resources of the country and the nation.” However, he added, if Khan agrees to unconditional talks “seriously,” the government would likewise respond seriously.