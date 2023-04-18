NA Again Rejects Release of Rs. 21b for Elections in Punjab

The National Assembly on Monday—for a third time—refused to allow the federal cabinet to release Rs. 21 billion for the conduct of elections in Punjab after the Standing Committee on Finance and Revenue tabled a motion directing the non-provision of funds for the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

Earlier in the day, the federal cabinet had turned to Parliament to seek permission for the release of funds, as a SC-designated deadline for the provision of the finances was to expire on midnight. The matter was taken up by the committee, which recommended that the Rs. 21 billion not be released to the ECP.

Presenting the committee’s report in the National Assembly, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said the federal cabinet had referred the matter to the Lower House, which had the authority to either approve or disapprove any expenses beyond the budgeted amount under Articles 82(2) and 84 of the Constitution. Stressing that any sum from the Federal Consolidate Fund—barring charged expenditures—could only be released after the approval of the House, he noted that the Supreme Court had issued an order directing the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to get ex-post facto approval for the funds. In a separate media interaction, he said the SBP had “no role” in releasing funds held by it, adding that this solely the prerogative of the National Assembly and the Finance Ministry.

Speaking on the floor of the House, he reiterated this, adding that the apex court’s decision to hold polls in Punjab on May 14—rather than the Oct. 8 announced by the ECP—was aimed at “pleasing one man,” a likely reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. He also noted that Parliament had already adopted a resolution to conduct general elections nationwide on the same day.

The Supreme Court on April 14 directed the central bank to release Rs. 21 billion for elections in Punjab and send an “appropriate communication” to this effect to the Finance Ministry by Monday (April 17) and submit a compliance report in this regard. The three-member bench—headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justices Ijazul Ahsan and Munib Akhtar—had issued this order after the ECP informed it that the Finance Ministry had not released the funds necessary to conduct elections.

NA committee

Earlier, the NA committee on finance decided to refer the matter of funds release for the ECP to the cabinet and Parliament. According to a report submitted by the finance ministry, the meeting had been convened “to discuss and propose recommendations in response to media reports that the SC directed the SBP to release funds to the ECP for the purpose of holding the general election of the provincial assembly of the Punjab without prior approval of the National Assembly.”

During the meeting, in which the Finance Ministry was represented by Minister of State for Finance Aisha Ghaus Pasha, the committee was informed that neither the SBP, nor the ministry, had the authority to release funds from the Federal Consolidated Fund without prior approval of Parliament.

A representative of the SBP also informed the committee that the court had been informed that funds could be allocated for the ECP but could not be released without the approval of the Finance Ministry.