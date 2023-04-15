NA Passes Bill to ‘Facilitate and Strengthen’ Supreme Court

The National Assembly on Friday passed the Supreme Court Review of Judgments and Orders Bill 2023, aimed at “facilitating and strengthening” the apex court in the exercise of its powers to review its judgments and orders.

Moved by Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) lawmaker Shaza Fatima Khawaja as a private member’s bill, the legislation calls for any individual who files a review petition to be allowed to hire the services of a lawyer of their choice rather than the existing policy of utilizing the same lawyer who had argued the initial case. It also proposes extending the time for filing a review petition to 60 days after the verdict has been issued.

Supporting the bill, Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar said legislation was the prerogative of Parliament and this bill would facilitate litigants while also strengthening the judiciary. He said the bill enlarged the scope of the review by forming a larger bench for hearing and also provided a one-time dispensation for filing a review petition of already decided cases under Article 184(3) within 30 days of the bill’s enforcement.

Power Minister Khurram Dastagir-Khan, meanwhile, said the legislation does not infringe upon the independence of the judiciary. “Through this legislation, we want to ensure that there is greater transparency in the procedures of the apex court,” he said. Similarly, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif said the bill would strengthen the judiciary and enable people to get speedy justice. Stressing that Parliament had never trespassed into the domain of any other institution, he added: “we also do not want trespass in our institution.”

The House also passed the Code of Civil Procedure Amendment Bill 2023, aimed at reducing the burden on courts and providing relief to litigants and the National Accountability Amendment Bill 2023, aimed at removing legal complications in transferring cases from accountability courts to relevant forums if they do not fall under the jurisdiction of the NAB Ordinance.

All three bills were passed after Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf suspended rules, allowing them to be presented and voted upon immediately rather than the two-day notice normally required prior to any final vote. PTI’s Mohsin Leghari protested the “undue haste” shown in the suspension of rules, saying the government should provide all lawmakers at least a day to go through the draft of a bill before it is voted upon.

Resolutions

Also on Friday, the House adopted two resolutions. The first, moved by Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP)’s Ali Musa Gilani rejected the Supreme Court’s “aggressive” attempt to usurp Parliament’s authority by suspending the implementation of a bill before it had even become law. Expressing concerns that one pillar of the state was blatantly violating the Constitution during its Golden Jubilee celebrations, it said that no institution could interfere in the affairs of others.

The resolution made it clear that Parliament retains the sole authority to approve or reject the budget, any money bill or other financial matters, and the release of resources. It said no other institution could take over this authority, nor could it suspend or cancel it. “Doing so will amount to violating the fundamental concept of the Constitution,” it stated, while also expressing concern over the chief justice of Pakistan fixing petitions again the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 for hearing before a controversial and unilateral eight-member bench. Rejecting the bench, the resolution said its decisions were invalidated and urged the federal government to carefully examine this blatant breach of the Constitution and take steps as per the law for its rectification.

The second resolution, tabled by PMLN MNA Kesoo Mal Kheeal Das, called for transferring Rs. 16.98 billion collected in the Supreme Court’s Dam Fund to the national exchequer for utilization in the ongoing relief and rehabilitation of flood-affected people. The resolution also declared the act of establishing the fund by former CJP Saqib Nisar as “illegal and against the court’s traditions.”