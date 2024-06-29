NA Passes Tit-for-Tat Resolution Slamming U.S. House for ‘Interference’

The National Assembly on Friday passed a tit-for-tat resolution slamming as “interference” in Pakistan’s internal affairs a resolution adopted by the U.S. House of Representatives seeking a probe into alleged irregularities in the Feb. 8 general elections.

Members of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Sunni Ittehad Counil (SIC) opposed the resolution and voted against it. Slamming the opposition, members of treasury benches subsequently derided them as “anti-state” and “traitors”, and noted their “journey” from demanding an end to any U.S. interference and implicitly inviting it.

Defending their opposition, PTI lawmakers claimed in a press conference they were not taken into confidence before the resolution was tabled in Parliament. They also claimed the U.S. resolution did not amount to interference in a seeming endorsement of it.

Introduced by Shaista Pervaiz Malik of the ruling PMLN, the resolution acknowledged the U.S. as an important and valued partner of Pakistan, and stressed the country’s Constitution upheld democracy and fundamental human rights. Reaffirming Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to safeguard these principles, it said an “independent and sovereign country like Pakistan” would not accept any interference in its internal affairs or attempts to “undermine the state.”

Expressing regret over the U.S. resolution reflecting an “incomplete and wrong understanding of the political and electoral processes of Pakistan,” it lamented that it had not acknowledged the “free and enthusiastic exercise of the right to vote by millions of Pakistanis” on Feb. 8.

“This resolution draws attention of the U.S. Congress to more important issues such as the ongoing acts of genocide in Gaza, gross human rights violations in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and state-sanctioned atrocities against minorities, especially the Muslims, in India,” it read and called upon the U.S. and the world to take immediate steps to alleviate the sufferings of the people of Gaza and IIOJK.

The resolution also stressed on “strong and cooperative bilateral relations with the U.S. based on mutual respect and sovereign equality,” and hoped the U.S. Congress would play its due role in strengthening Pak-U.S. ties for mutual benefit. It further called on the government to strengthen bilateral cooperation with the U.S. by enhancing channels of communication to “allay such misperceptions and work towards a harmonious relationship for the progress and prosperity of the people of both countries.”

Reacting to the opposition, Malik said she felt ashamed of the protest against the resolution, maintain the lawmakers were encouraging external interference in the country’s affairs. PPP’s Shagufta Jumani similarly said the protesting lawmakers had no right to call themselves Pakistanis, and noted the PTI had shifted from criticizing the U.S. over its role in Pakistan’s politics to support similar moves.

Accusing the U.S. of spreading terrorism all over the world, she said they would not allow the U.S. to do terrorism in Pakistan. PMLN MNA Aqeel Malik accused the PTI of being an anti-state party that had a “nexus” with terrorists. He lamented that the House should have passed this resolution unanimously.