NAB ‘Raids’ Bahria Town Offices in Rawalpindi

A team of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), accompanied by Rawalpindi police, allegedly raided the offices of Bahria Town in Rawalpindi on Tuesday, according to the company’s owner and sources within the anti-graft body.

While NAB has not officially confirmed the raid, Bahria Town owner Malik Riaz alleged the development in a posting on X. In his post, he shared a video allegedly showing plain-clothed men rifling through shelves and drawers in an office. However, it could not be independently verified that the video actually showed the Rawalpindi offices of Bahria Town.

In his post, Riaz claimed such actions would not provoke him to become an “approver,” and he would continue to resist “oppression.” This appeared a reference to a tweet he posted last week in which he claimed he was under “pressure” and facing financial losses but would not be used as a “pawn” for political motives.

Reportedly, the aim of the raid was to confiscate records related to the Al-Qadir Trust case. The case pertains to the Al-Qadir Trust University, land for which NAB alleges Riaz provided to then-prime minister Imran Khan in exchange for “adjusting” £190 million recovered by the National Crime Agency (NCA) against a fine imposed on the real estate company by the Supreme Court.

Both Riaz and his son, Ali Malik, are currently proclaimed offenders in the Al-Qadir Trust case for failing to cooperate in NAB’s investigation. Neither is currently in Pakistan.

In a posting on X, Riaz claimed the raid “lasted for hours,” and authorities took into custody nine Bahria Town employees, as well as office records and vehicles. He further alleged the government had “seized” several Bahria Town properties and accounts a month earlier and called for the immediate release of his staff and the confiscated equipment.