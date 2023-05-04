National Assembly Continues Criticism of Supreme Court

Lawmakers in the National Assembly on Wednesday continued their criticism of the Supreme Court, protesting a demand for submission of the record of proceedings related to a bill that seeks to curtail the chief justice of Pakistan (CJP)’s solitary suo motu powers.

Earlier this week, while hearing petitions seeking its annulment, the apex court sought the house’s proceedings regarding The Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Act, 2023 to “understand the concerns and views of the lawmakers” for enacting the legislation. Following the lawmakers’ protest, Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf tasked a committee to decide on surrendering the record to the court. “There should be no doubt that the house is supreme when it comes to the country’s matters,” said Ashraf, while directing the committee to deliberate on the matter.

Speaking on a point of order, former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi reiterated a suggestion earlier voiced by MNA Mohsin Dawar that the entire house should be designated a committee. It should then, he said, summon the CJP to seek an explanation for his seeking the record of proceedings. Urging the speaker to not provide the record to the court, he said this could not be done without the approval of the MNAs.

Stressing that this was a “serious matter” concerning the “sovereignty and supremacy” of Parliament, the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader recalled that then-speaker Ilahi Bakhsh Soomro had provided the record of proceedings to then-CJP Sajjad Ali Shah in 1997, he said this should not be repeated. “Constitute a committee of the whole house to hold a debate on the matter. Call the chief justice of Pakistan to ask him as to why and for what purpose he is seeking the record,” he added.

Similarly, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif reiterated that the Parliament and the Supreme Court were currently at loggerheads. Referring to widely-reported infighting of Supreme Court judges, he said there was an apparent difference of opinion between the people who interpret the Constitution. He suggested forming a committee to analyze the results of all orders given by former and incumbent CJPs.

“We are at a crucial juncture of history. We respect the court, but we are against courts breaching their constitutional limits,” he said, noting that it was judges had validated past violations of the Constitution. Reminding the judiciary that over 400,000 cases were pending before it, he advised judges to first wrap up their caseload before tackling Parliament.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf dissident and Leader of the Opposition Raja Riaz also advised the speaker against providing the parliamentary record to the Supreme Court. He further alleged that judges were involved in selling PTI tickets in Punjab for Rs. 50 million, claiming he was aware of the candidates who had purchased tickets.

Ghaus Bux Mahar of the Grand Democratic Alliance, meanwhile, made it clear that his party was not part of the criticism of the judiciary.