National Consensus Needed to Confront Economic, Terrorism Challenges: COAS

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Saturday said Pakistan is passing through a particularly ‘critical juncture’ in its history that requires national consensus to tackle the challenges before it.

“Pakistan is passing through one of [its] most critical junctures and this requires development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism,” he said at the Pakistan Naval Academy in Karachi while addressing the commissioning parade of 118th Midshipmen and 26th Short Service Commission as chief guest.

Congratulating the commissioning term for its successful completion of training and becoming guardians of maritime frontiers of Pakistan, he noted that the maritime domain was continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement, and only those navies that aligned with professionalism and modern trends of warfare could prevail and prove effective.

Appreciating the Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality education to both Pakistani and friendly nations’ cadets, he advised young officers to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen and foresight. He also presented awards to prize-winners, including the prestigious Quaid-e-Azam Gold Medal to Lt. Kashif Abdul Quyyom for Overall Best Performance and the coveted Sword of Honor for Overall Best Performance to Midshipman Naufil Malik.

Earlier, upon his arrival to the academy, the COAS was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Adm. Mohammad Amjad Khan Niazi. He also visited the Malir garrison, where he was received by Karachi Corps Commander Lt. Gen. Babar Iftikhar and laid a floral wreath at the Martyr’s Monument.