Nationwide Protests over Imran Khan’s Arrest

Protests broke out in various parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters demonstrated against the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan and demanded his release.

Immediately after Khan’s afternoon arrest by paramilitary Rangers over his involvement in the Al-Qadir Trust case being investigated by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the PTI issued a call for its supporters to take to the streets to demand his release. In a posting on Twitter, the party said it was time to “shut down Pakistan” to protest Khan’s detention.

Subsequently, PTI supporters gathered in various cities—some led by local leaders—with the demonstrations turning violent in some areas. In Lahore, PTI supporters blocked Canal Road near Zaman Park and Ferozepur Road, while a gathering of several thousand marched toward Cantonment. In the military-controlled area, rioters broke into Services Club and the Corps Commander’s residence, with videos available on social media showing them facing no resistance. Upon entry, the rioters damaged furniture, setting some objects on fire. Protesters on Canal Road also pelted Army deployments with stones while they were passing through the area.

In Faisalabad, clashes between PTI supporters and law enforcers left 2 people dead and several injured. Similar scenes were witnessed in Quetta, where at least one protester was shot dead and several others injured. In Rawalpindi, protesters walked into the General Headquarters (GHQ) building, again facing no resistance, and damaged some gates and monuments.

Protesters also gathered at the Faizabad Interchange connecting Islamabad to Rawalpindi, blocking the flow of traffic.

Following the riots, the Punjab government imposed Section 144, barring any gatherings of five or more people, across the province. The restrictions to assembly are already in place in Islamabad.

In Peshawar, rioters set fire to a monument commemorating Pakistan’s nuclear tests, with authorities resorting to tear gas shelling in a bid to disperse the crowds. Subsequently, the provincial government sent a letter to the Interior Ministry seeking a shut down of internet services in light of the “law and order” situation.

In Karachi, protesters damaged a bus and vandalized some monuments. The protests were dispersed by law enforcers after dozens of people sought to block a major road and hampered the flow of traffic.

Scattered protests were also reported from other parts of the country, including Sialkot, Gujranwala, Swat, Multan, Gilgit, Sargodha, and Khaniwal.