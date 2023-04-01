Nawaz Sharif Rejects Legitimacy of Bench Hearing Polls Delay Case

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, a leader of the Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz), on Friday said it is not possible to accept the ruling of an “unacceptable” court bench, reiterating calls for a full court bench to hear a petition filed by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) against a delay in Punjab elections.

“If a bench is not acceptable, then how can we accept its decision?” he questioned during a press conference in London, where he has been since 2019 for medical treatment. “If there is a full court then that will be acceptable to all. What is the reluctance behind this?” he said, adding that unless a bench was reconstituted, any judge—even if they had recused themselves—remained a part of it. Lamenting that a handful of judges were imposing their whims on the nation, he questioned whether “all decisions and benches” were only for PTI chief Imran Khan.

Referring to the ongoing proceedings of the polls delay case, he said he had been informed that Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial had gotten teary-eyed. “If these are from fear of God then that is welcome news. I cannot say more,” he said. To a question on the corruption allegations against Justice Mazahar Ali Naqvi, he said the case should be taken up by the Supreme Judicial Council. “What he has said and evidence against him … there are complete audio and video leaks—this is a fit case of accountability. Without a doubt, a man is known by the company he keeps … the kind of people who are friends with this individual, only God can save our courts and judges,” he added, recalling that Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqi had been dismissed without any investigation into the allegations against him. “If this is the standard of justice, then God save our justice system,” he said.

Slamming “selective” suo motu benches, he reiterated that a full court was the demand of all stakeholders. “All political parties have said this, the government wants this, bar associations want this, Parliament has expressed its will and even passed its bill. It is now with the president … Parliament is the country’s major institution, its sanctity should be respected,” he said, noting even a majority of judges and the civil society had called for a full court. “Then why this zidd [stubbornness]?” he questioned on the CJP’s reluctance to form a full court bench. “Why the insistence that only three judges will be on the bench? This is a national issue, not the issue of one truck, cart or of vacating a plot. Why just these three judges?” he questioned, adding that in “every case” the same three people appeared to decide the fate of the country.

“Even in 2017 a similar bench was formed that brought Pakistan to a point where its future has become bleak,” he said, referring to his disqualification as prime minister. “I appeal to my people, open your eyes. This is a cruel joke. In 2017, weren’t you happy? You had full stomachs, your families were content. After 2017, what was the situation?” he said, lamenting that the country had grown more reliant on foreign aid and debt.

Criticizing the economic situation post-2017, he regretted that the poor were unable to afford medicine and were forced to sell their belongings to pay for their medical bills. “Pakistan’s economic struggles have led to the country seeking financial assistance from friendly countries. However, some have criticized such judgments as being made for the sake of one individual,” he said.

“The high price of gold in Pakistan has made it difficult for many people to afford certain expenses, such as weddings. For instance, a poor man was unable to marry his daughter due to the skyrocketing prices of gold,” he said, demanding answers from the people responsible for his disqualification.

Referring to recent statements by former Army chief Gen. (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa, he said he planned to shed light on why he was disqualified as prime minister, adding that several retired judges, including ex-CJP Saqib Nisar, were part of it. “For one man, you [the judges] are giving decisions? Have you ever taken a suo motu on things said by Justice Shaukat Siddiqi? Or what ex-COAS Gen Bajwa said? Doesn’t this warrant a suo motu that Nawaz Sharif was treated unjustly?” he added.

‘Threats to judiciary’

Reacting to Sharif’s press conference, PTI Senior Vice-President Chaudhry Fawad Hussain accused the former prime minister of “threatening” the judiciary by questioning the legitimacy of the three-member bench hearing the polls delay case. “Nawaz Sharif is browbeating and threatening the judiciary of Pakistan,” he claimed during a press conference, adding that Sharif should likewise reject the ruling that had led to the vote of no-confidence that had ousted Imran Khan from power.