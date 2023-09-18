Nawaz Sharif to Face Courts Upon Return: Tarar

Pakistan Muslim League (Nawaz) leader Nawaz Sharif will face all cases pending against him in court upon his return to Pakistan, former law minister Azam Nazeer Tarar announced on Sunday.

Addressing media after meeting the former prime minister in London alongside lawyer Amjad Pervez and PMLN Deputy Secretary General Attaullah Tarar, he stressed that Nawaz would not shy from facing courts upon his return. “Nawaz Sharif will not put a bucket on his head,” he said, in an apparent jibe directed at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. “He will appear in the courts smiling and he will be vindicated on merit. There is no substance in the false cases made against him,” he added.

“We will not attack courts and we will not do anything to evade the course of justice as was seen recently,” continued the former law minister in another reference to the scenes witnessed during multiple court appearances of Khan over the past year. “There will be open hearings and the truth will be established,” he added.

According to Tarar, some judges had violated their oath to the Constitution and damaged Pakistan through their political leanings. While he did not name anyone, the PMLN has repeatedly highlighted the “bias” of certain judges with respect to their dealings with Imran Khan and Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier this month, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif announced that his elder brother Nawaz would return to Pakistan on Oct. 21, ending four years of self-exile in London on medical grounds. Last week, some critics had questioned if this date would materialize after the Supreme Court ordered the reopening of NAB cases against Nawaz, but Attaullah Tarar has separately maintained that the return date would not be affected by the ruling.