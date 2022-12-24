Nexus between Terrorists and Facilitators Will be Broken, Vows Gen. Asim Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Friday said the Pakistan Army is committed to break the nexus between terrorists and their facilitators to ensure lasting peace through socioeconomic development.

Speaking with frontline troops deployed along the Pak-Afghan border in Miranshah, North Waziristan, he said the Army is focused on the evolving security situation and is determined to take the battle to the terrorists. According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), he said the Army would consolidate the hard-earned peace made possible by the supreme sacrifices of the resilient Pakistani nation and law enforcement agencies.

The military’s media wing said that field commanders briefed Gen. Munir on the latest security situation in the area during his visit, as well as the response mechanisms aimed at thwarting the terrorist threat. “[The] COAS also visited frontline troops deployed along Pakistan-Afghanistan Border. While interacting with officers and men, COAS commended their professionalism, high morale and operational readiness,” it added.

Also on Friday, the Army chief visited the headquarters of the Special Services Group in Tarbela, where he met the elite “Zarrar Company,” whose soldiers participated in the recent operation to end a hostage crisis at the Bannu Counter-Terrorism Department complex. Praising their indomitable spirit, sacrifices, and commitment to duty in various operations, he said the SSG was the pride of the nation and it had “proved its mettle over the years.”