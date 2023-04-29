No Duty More Binding than Defense of Motherland: Gen. Asim Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir on Saturday stressed that nothing is more sacred to the armed forces than the security of the Pakistani people, adding that there is no duty more binding upon soldiers than the defense of the motherland.

“To us, nothing is more sacred than the safety and security of our people and no duty is more binding than the defense of our motherland,” he said during an address at the passing-out parade of the Pakistan Military Academy at Kakul. “Go out now, and deliver to the expectations of your nation,” he said, adding that the people of Pakistan were central to the unity of the state. He said the Army’s first and foremost duty is loyalty to the state of Pakistan, as well as a commitment to the Constitutional role assigned to the armed forces.

“The army imbibes the vision of our great Quaid, signifying no distinction of caste, color, creed, gender or geography,” he emphasized.

The Army chief noted that while the armed forces supported regional peace, this desire should not be taken as a sign of weakness. “We have the will, capability and capacity to protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity and we are well aware of the ways and means to do it. I assure the people of Pakistan that we will never hesitate in rendering any and every sacrifice necessary for the defense of our sacred motherland,” he vowed.

Explaining that Pakistan’s soldiers don’t worry about the numbers and resources of their adversaries, he said the armed forces stood firm in their strong will and determination while fulfilling the promises of Almighty Allah as true followers.

On Kashmir, the Army chief said Pakistan firmly stands with its Kashmiri brethren in their historic struggle for basic human rights and their legitimate quest for the right to self-determination. “We will continue to provide political, moral and diplomatic support to our Kashmiri brothers,” he said and urged the global community to realize that regional peace could not be achieved without a just and peaceful resolution to the Kashmir dispute.

During his speech, the Army chief also discussed the resurgence of terrorism, reiterating that there was “no space” for any “spoilers” to hard-earned peace. He also vowed that the armed forces would never avoid any sacrifice that would stabilize, secure, and safeguard future generations.

Gen. Munir regretted that Pakistan’s adversaries were making significant efforts to affect state and societal cohesion through multiple efforts, especially through disinformation. “There is a dire need to identify the exposed and hidden enemies. In this regard, you must recognize the difference between reality and deception,” he urged the cadets. Emphasizing that the country’s enemies are hell-bent on driving a wedge between its people and the armed forces, he added: “We will ensure that the bond between armed forces and people of Pakistan is preserved and further solidified.”

The Army chief also maintained that Pakistan’s stability was inextricably linked to the stability, security, and peace of Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan’s ongoing support for peace talks is a testament to its commitment to a peaceful, economically integrated, and prosperous region. He emphasized that no other country had been as hospitable to its neighbors as Pakistan, noting the country had hosted approximately 5 million refugees over four decades. He said the Pakistani nation had made significant sacrifices in terms of blood, toil, and treasure, and was earnestly seeking enduring stability in Afghanistan.