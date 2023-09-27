No ‘Exclusive’ Treatment for Imran Khan or PTI: Kakar

Workers and leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), including party chief Imran Khan, are incarcerated on various charges and must face them in court, as everyone is equal before law and no one can expect an “exclusive” approach, interim Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar said on Tuesday.

Responding to queries from students at the Oxford Union in London, Kakar stressed that anyone involved in arson or destruction during the May 9 riots would be prosecuted under all relevant laws. These people, he added, would face similar charges in any civilized society. “Why should an exclusive approach be applied to Imran Khan?” he questioned. “We have a state of social order. You cannot attack that order or erode it. Chaos and anarchy are not the goals of any society. Why should there be leniency towards one party? Why should there be exclusive treatment for anyone? Laws will be implemented at all costs in letter and spirit. Whoever is convicted, it is because of their actions. There will be no injustice or false charges against anyone,” he said, adding that while he did not want to comment on sub-judice matters, it was clear the May 9 riots had been orchestrated.

“I see truth in the assessment that the May 9 events were orchestrated to target the current military leadership as to how to undo or compromise that authority as part of a grand plan,” he said. “It’s a sub-judice matter so I don’t want to comment more on this,” he added. Nonetheless, he maintained, the government had no bias against the PTI and the party would have a chance to contest upcoming elections. “PTI is not playing parliamentary politics,” he lamented, noting Khan had himself come into power through the same system. “If they [PTI] were, Imran Khan would be the current opposition leader,” he added, referring to the PTI chief’s decision to quit the National Assembly after losing a vote of no-confidence rather than continuing to serve in the role of an opposition.

To a question on the Army interfering in politics, the interim prime minister acknowledged a civil-military imbalance. “But the larger criticism of the Pakistan Army is not valid and is out of proportion. A lot of critics rely on hearsay these days,” he said, adding the caretaker government would ensure there was no organizational or institutional interference in favor of any single political party.

Press conference

Separately, speaking with media in London, Kakar lamented that he was being “misquoted” in media. Last week, while speaking with the Associated Press, the caretaker said that “fair” polls were possible without the involvement of Imran Khan or other PTI leaders incarcerated over their alleged involvement in the May 9 riots. This had sparked controversy, with the PTI claiming such elections would be “unconstitutional and illegal,” and the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan describing such statements as “anti-democratic and ill-judged” until courts had established guilt.

Responding to a query on the controversy, Kakar said he did not have any knowledge about who would or would not participate in the elections. “Such sentences are repeatedly circulated and attempted to be associated with me which is never my intention or my purpose,” he said, complaining that media “cherry-picked” portions of his statements rather than examining their full context.

To a question on whether he personal believed Khan should be able to participate in polls, he questioned the journalist on whether a British-Pakistani could contest polls. “No? Why? Because laws do not permit you. And if the law permits any person, whoever political leader they are, then they will take part [in elections] and if it doesn’t, then they won’t,” he said, adding that the caretaker setup had no role in this legal issue.

“As far as laws and procedures and due process are concerned, I cannot change them and even if I want to, my hands are tied,” he said.

Responding to a query on the return of PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, Kakar said the law of the land would take its course but “there are many legal aspects to it.” Recalling that Sharif had left Pakistan after securing permission from court, he said the order needed to be examined upon his return. “We will take advice from the law ministry. We don’t want to give the impression that we are targeting anyone. We want to do everything legally. I have not held any meetings with any politician in London,” he added.

To another question on whether anyone would be interested in investing in Pakistan under its prevailing instability, he claimed “several” leading companies were investing in Pakistan. “News about disruption and instability are blown out of proportion,” he added.

On the election date, the prime minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan would fulfil its responsibility and the interim government would support it in conducting polls as soon a date was announced.

Separately, Kakar told TRT World that the PTI had a democratic right to protest against Khan’s exclusion from polls, if such a development occurred. “The government will try to protect the democratic right of any political party be, it PTI, PMLN or PPP,” he said. However, he added, vandalism in the name of protests would not be allowed.