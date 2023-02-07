No ‘Jail Bharo’ Unless Polls Delayed in Punjab, KP: Imran Khan

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Monday clarified that his party will not launch its Jail Bharo (“fill jails”) movement unless elections are delayed beyond the constitutionally-required 90 days in Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

“Not announcing the election schedule is a direct violation of the Constitution,” he said in a video statement directed to party workers. “It is clearly stated that polls should be held in 90 days,” he stressed, adding that if this did not happen, the PTI would start its Jail Bharo movement.

Calling on PTI workers to register themselves with the party’s district presidents for participation in the Jail Bharo movement, he claimed this would serve to pressure the federal government into conducting general elections. “I want volunteers to get their registration done first and then I’ll announce the date on which we will begin the Jail Bharo movement,” he said. “This will happen in a few days, which is why I want volunteers to come forward,” he said, adding that this movement would help the PTI achieve “haqeeqi azadi” (true freedom) and democracy.

Khan’s address also sought to link his concerns with Pakistan’s economic situation, especially rampant inflation and unemployment, with the Jail Bharo movement. “Considering how terrible the country’s economic situation is, and because we have never resorted to disruption in our 26 years of politics, the Jail Bharo movement is a peaceful way to protest,” he claimed, emphasizing that the Punjab Assembly had been dissolved 25 days earlier and still no date had been issued for elections. “Article 6 (treason) will be applied to those who postpone the elections beyond the constitutional term,” he reiterated.

Maintaining that the ruling coalition was “running away” from elections, he claimed the government’s delaying tactics were eroding the public’s trust in the Constitution and law. He also alleged that police were ignoring court orders and “torturing” and “detaining” members of the PTI and its sympathizers.