No Media Restrictions in Pakistan, Claims Gen. Bajwa

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Qamar Javed Bajwa has reportedly dismissed concerns about media censorship in Pakistan, telling a gathering in Washington that the security establishment was not involved in any restrictions on freedom of the press or mistreatment of journalists.

The gathering, which was held under Chatham House Rules that bar the attribution of any direct quotes, was held at the Pakistani ambassador’s residence on Wednesday just before he left the U.S. to return to Pakistan. Several dozen people reportedly attended it, including various members of the Washington-based think-tank community.

According to reports, Gen. Bajwa held a “candid” conversation with the meeting’s participants, not shying from discussing any topic of interest. They said that he had maintained a “balancing act” with regards to domestic politics, reiterating that the military did not desire any role in it.

Also under discussion, per reports, was Pak-U.S. ties, with the Army chief stressing the two countries should work to enhance their existing trade and economic ties. He appreciated the delinking of Pakistan from Afghanistan under the ‘Af-Pak’ banner, noting its ties with other countries stood independently of its ties with other nations. He also emphasized that Islamabad desires good and independent relations with every country, including the U.S. and China.

To questions, Gen. Bajwa reportedly said the international community should engage with the Taliban in Afghanistan at some level, noting the country could not be rehabilitated through isolation.

On the Kashmir issue, the COAS reaffirmed Pakistan’s position that it desired positive ties with neighboring India, but the situation had become more difficult after the August 2019 decision of the Narendra Modi-led to abrogate the special constitutional status of the disputed region.