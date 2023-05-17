NSC Backs Using Army Act to Prosecute Rioters

The National Security Committee (NSC) on Tuesday backed the decision of a Special Corps Commanders’ meeting to prosecute rioters who ransacked public and private properties last week under the Army Act and Official Secrets Act.

Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the forum stressed that no leniency would be granted to anyone involved in attacks on security installations and other state properties. It also endorsed the government’s decision to prosecute all “miscreants, planners, instigators, and facilitators as per the Constitution and relevant laws.”

The civil-military huddle was attended by various members of the federal cabinet, including Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Defense Minister Khawaja Asif, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, Law Minister Azam Nazir Tarar, and Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, as well as Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir, Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Chairman Gen. Sahir Shamshad Mirza and the air force and naval chiefs.

During the meeting, the civilian leaders expressed their solidarity with the armed forces and martyrs, announcing that May 9 would be observed as a “black day” in Pakistan’s history. The meeting also backed a decision of the Corps Commander’s Conference for all political forces to resolve their difference through dialogue and avoid confrontation.

A statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office said the NSC had resolved to bring all the elements involved in May 9 riots and arsons to justice as no desecration of security installation, public properties and national dignity would be tolerated. It also called for national unity and harmony amid a complex geostrategic situation caused by the global political confrontation as well as enemies’ policy of instability.

The forum, per the statement, also sought the full implementation of social media rules and regulations to counter the “propaganda patronized by foreign elements through local facilitation, and penalize the perpetrators.”

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister reiterated his vow to ensure all rioters were under arrest within 72 hours—which he had a day earlier instructed police in Punjab to ensure. “The planners and leaders of the May 9 riots who attacked military installations and disrespected our martyrs will be punished and brought to justice. Our nation of 220 million has demanded that those who are sinful, in any regard, should be punished so that such an incident does not take place ever again,” he added.

Sharif also proposed evolving legal, constitutional and administrative mechanisms to prevent repeat of the unrest of May 9. “Millions of people are angry and upset even today,” he said, adding that from May 9 onwards, some “gruesome events” have taken place that had shamed Pakistan.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan was arrested by NAB on May 9, triggering nationwide demonstrations that often turned violent. The primary target of the rioters appears to have been military buildings and installations, with rioters in Rawalpindi attacking the General Headquarters; rioters in Lahore the Corps Commander’s house in Cantonment; and rioters in other parts of the country vandalizing various monuments and installations.