NSC Reiterates Resolve to Respond with Full Force to Terrorism

The National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday reiterated the government and armed forces’ resolve to respond “with full force” to any terrorists who challenge the state’s writ and seek to damage national security.

In a statement issued after a meeting of the forum responsible for framing national security and foreign policies, authorities stressed that all “terrorists are the enemies of Pakistan.” Chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the NSC meeting was convened in the wake of a recent surge in terrorist attacks across Pakistan, especially Balochistan and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, and a one-on-one meeting between Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir and Sharif the night prior.

Attended by senior civilian and military leaders, the statement said the participants had been briefed on the prevailing law and order situation by heads of intelligence agencies, as well as steps being taken to counter the resurgence of terrorism. “Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar briefed the meeting on the situation in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s relationship with the interim government in Kabul,” it said, adding that all participants had agreed that Pakistan’s national interests would not be compromised and no individual or group would be allowed to damage the country’s national security.

“The basic interests of Pakistan’s survival, security, and development will be protected with great courage, consistency, and steadfastness,” it read, adding that the country’s economic situation had also been discussed.

There has been a significant uptick in the terrorist activities across Pakistan in recent months since the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended a ceasefire it had inked with the government last year. The militants have also recently announced an “alliance” with Baloch insurgents, and last week staged a suicide bombing in Islamabad that martyred a policeman who had stopped the attacker’s vehicle for a snap check. Following the attack in the federal capital, police placed it on ‘red alert,’ prompting several foreign countries to issue advisories directing their mission staff and citizens to avoid any unnecessary travel within Islamabad during the holiday season.