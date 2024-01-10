Only 52 Production Orders of Missing Persons Implemented: Commission

The Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances on Tuesday submitted to the Supreme Court a report on missing persons across Pakistan, declaring the maximum number of reports had come from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, with Balochistan trailing in second.

Last week, the apex court directed the Commission to submit a report on orders issued to law enforcement agencies for the production of missing persons, while also seeking a written declaration from the federal government that there would be no more enforced disappearances in the country. The three-member bench led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa had sought details of all reported missing persons, including the name and relationship of the person who reported their disappeared; the date they went missing; and the relevant government officials of the time.

In the report submitted by the Commission, it states there have been 3,485 reported cases of missing persons from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, of which 2,149 have been disposed of, while 1,336 are still pending. In Balochistan, states the report, 2,284 of 2,752 reported cases of missing persons have been resolved, leaving 468 cases still pending. The province with the third-highest incidence of missing persons is Sindh, with 1,624 of 1,787 reported cases disposed of, leaving 163 still pending.

In Punjab, the Commission claims it has disposed of 1,365 of 1,625 reported missing persons cases, leaving 260 cases still pending. Similarly, 306 of 361 reported cases have been disposed of in Islamabad, and 53 of 68 cases have been resolved in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

Nationwide, per the Commission, it has issued 744 production orders, of which only 52 have been implemented, while 692 are still pending. Of the unimplemented orders, it said, 503 were from KP, which it attributed to a “decade-long insurgency and war-like situation” in the province, coupled with “deaths of unknown persons in drone attacks and migration to other countries without informing their families.” It said it had also received 182 petitions from quarters concerned requesting review of production orders in these cases.

The Commission has also detailed the remuneration availed by its members in the form of monthly salaries. Chairman Justice (retd.) Javed Iqbal, serving in the post since 2011, nets Rs. 674,000/month; Member Muhammad Sharif Virk, appointed in 2011, nets Rs. 263,326/month; Member Justice (retd.) Zia Pervez, appointed in 2021, is paid Rs. 829,000/month; and Justice (retd.) Amanullah Khan, appointed in 2023, is paid Rs. 1,139, 251/month. However, per the report, Iqbal did not receive his monthly salary for five years while he was consecutively serving as the head of the National Accountability Bureau, which it said had saved the national exchequer Rs. 50 million.