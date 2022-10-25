P.M. Announces Judicial Commission to Probe Killing of Arshad Sharif

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday announced that a high-level judicial commission would be formed to hold a “transparent” probe into the killing of journalist Arshad Sharif, adding that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) will be requested to designate a judge for the purpose.

In a video message from Saudi Arabia, where he is currently attending the Future Investment Initiative Summit, he said the decision to form a judicial commission would also be tabled before the federal cabinet for its endorsement. Reiterating that Sharif’s murder was “highly condemnable,” he vowed to ensure that the facts of the case were brought before the nation.

According to the prime minister, he had already talked to Kenyan President William Rotu and urged him to ensure a fair investigation into the actions of Kenyan police, adding that he had also been requested to expedite the repatriation of Sharif’s body. He said Rotu had expressed his grief over the tragic incident and assured his full support to Pakistan.

In a separate statement, Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb said the designated head of the judicial commission would be empowered to appoint any members from the civil society and the media fraternity as its members to ascertain the facts in Sharif’s killing.

Also on Tuesday, local media reported that the Pakistan Army had written to the Government of Pakistan, requesting it to form an inquiry commission for a detailed investigation into the death of Arshad Sharif. According to the reports, the letter has also requested the government to initiate legal proceedings, as per the Constitution, against anyone who is “falsely” accusing state institutions of playing a role in the killing of the journalist.

Sharif, 50, was shot dead in Kenya allegedly by the local police on Sunday night. In an official statement, police regretted the “unfortunate incident” and said an investigation was underway to ascertain the facts of the case.