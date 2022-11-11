P.M. Sharif Announces Rs. 5m Each for Heirs of People Killed in Long March

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday announced compensation of Rs. 5 million each for the families of the people who have perished in the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s long march since it commenced on Oct. 28.

Thus far four people have died during the PTI’s long march, with three of them having lost their lives after being run over by the container of party chairman Imran Khan. The fourth, Moazzam Gondal, was killed during the Wazirabad shooting that also left Khan and several PTI leaders injured.

“The prime minister, while expressing his grief over the tragic deaths during the recent long march of a political party, has been pleased to announce financial assistance of Rs. 5 million each in favor of legal heirs of the deceased,” read a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office. It said the compensation would be provided to the heirs of Gondal, journalist Sadaf Naeem, Samir Nawaz and Hassam Baloch.

“The prime minister has further been pleased to direct that the checks of financial assistance shall be handed over to the families of the deceased persons immediately after completing the procedural requirements,” it added.

Journalist Naeem was crushed underneath the container on Oct. 30 while covering the long march for private broadcaster Channel 5. Nawaz from Rahwali was killed after a container of the long march drove on the wrong side of the road and rammed into his motorcycle, while Baloch from Lahore died after getting hit by a tree as he stood on the container driving Khan.