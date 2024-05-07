P.M. Sharif Appreciates Saudi Praise for Government Preparation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday noted a Saudi business delegation had praised the preparedness and confidence of federal ministers and other government functionaries, adding this bodes well for the country’s future.

A day earlier, a Saudi delegation led by Deputy Investment Minister Ibrahim Al Mubarak had attended a conference in Islamabad and conducted several meetings with businesses and government officials. In his address to the conference, Mubarak had said Pakistan is a “high priority” for investment from Saudi Arabia.

Addressing a meeting of the federal cabinet, Sharif said the praise from the Saudi delegation was unprecedented and brought him great pleasure. He said he would hold a separate meeting to appreciate the cabinet members and government officials who had ensured the success of the Saudi delegation’s visit. He said the Saudi minister had told him the delegation was returning to the Gulf kingdom with satisfaction and would report to the Saudi leadership that they had witnessed a new era in Pakistan.

On Monday night, the prime minister hosted a dinner in honor of the visiting delegation and assured them of the government’s blanket support to implement future projects for the mutual benefit of both countries. Stressing that time waits for no man, he called for overcoming all challenges if Pakistan wished to avail the benefits of the Saudi government’s expertise and investment.

Echoing remarks of Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb, he said it was not the government’s job to do business and it would merely offer policies aimed at removing all hurdles for the speedy achievement of economic targets.

Sharif said the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) would facilitate the implementation of all investment projects in the interest of the people of Pakistan and Saudi investors, adding this would boost bilateral cooperation. He said the Saudi leadership had appreciated the SIFC model and was satisfied with the existing opportunities it brought about. He hoped the visit would soon see the inking of agreements worth billions of dollars in investment.

Recalling his visit to Saudi Arabia last month, the prime minister said he had a “wonderful interaction” with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and was very impressed with his forward-looking vision aimed at transforming the Gulf kingdom in various fields, including agriculture, education, I.T., communication and infrastructure, and youth empowerment.

“Saudi Arabia always stood with Pakistan through thick and thin and in difficult times. If we thank them, we can’t for their generosity for the last seven decades,” he added.

Also addressing the gathering, Saudi minister Mubarak thanked the prime minister for warmly hosting the delegation. He said the visit was a testimony to their deep friendship and “strategic partnership which is very important,” adding they had moved to swiftly explore a partnership with Pakistan in accordance with directives of their leadership. He also appreciated the private sector for its interactions with the visiting delegation, adding both countries can achieve shared economic objectives together.