P.M. Sharif Calls for Minimum Loadshedding amidst Ongoing Heatwave

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed authorities concerned to minimize loadshedding nationwide amidst the ongoing heatwave, stressing on better load management to provide relief to the public.

Chairing a meeting on load management and power theft in Islamabad, Sharif reiterated the government’s intent to strictly deal with all forms of power theft, warning the ongoing campaign against them would reach its logical end. Vowing to conduct monthly reviews of power theft, he directed the provincial governments, law enforcement agencies, and other departments to extend their support in curbing power theft in the national interest.

According to a statement, the prime minister stressed that the government would not tolerate overbilling and also called for expediting the privatization of power distribution companies and formulating a strategy to solarize tube-wells in Balochistan.

The meeting’s participants were briefed on load management and power theft, and were informed that under a joint strategy formulated by the center and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government, it was agreed to reduce loadshedding and line losses and ensure recoveries from defaulters in the province. They were also told that areas with higher levels of power theft, line losses, and low recovery rates were facing greater loadshedding. Upgrading the south-north power transmission line would help improve the system and curb power cuts, they were informed.

The meeting was also informed that task forces at provincial and divisional levels would tackle power theft with weekly performance reviews to gauge their delivery.

Apart from the prime minister, federal ministers Ahad Khan Cheema, Muhammad Aurangzeb, Musadik Malik and Awais Ahmed Leghari; Minister of State Ali Pervaiz Malik; Coordinator to P.M. Rana Ehsan Afzal; WAPDA chairman and relevant senior officers attended the meeting. All provincial chief secretaries and inspector generals of police also attended the meeting via video link.