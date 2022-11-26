P.M. Sharif Calls on Pakistan, Turkiye to Unite for Renewable Energy

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday jointly launched with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan the third of four MILGEM Corvette Ships for the Pakistan Navy, PNS Khyber, at the Istanbul Shipyard.

Describing the event as a manifestation of the deep bilateral engagement in defense cooperation between Ankara and Islamabad, he said the two countries should take their ties forward by forming a strategic partnership. Referring to the potential of alternate energy sources in both countries, he said Turkiye and Pakistan should join hands to produce solar, wind and hydroelectric energy and reduce carbon emissions.

Describing Turkiye as his “second home,” the prime minister recalled the support extended by the people of Pakistan when Turkiye was fighting for its freedom. He noted that Pakistan’s forefathers had no idea of the support Turkiye would provide Pakistan at all international platforms, stressing their support had resulted from religious brotherhood.

Appreciating the “visionary leadership” of President Erdogan, Sharif said Turkiye had transformed into a modern society under his leadership and praised the social welfare projects executed by the Turkish government, as well as its support to the agriculture and industrial sectors. He also appreciated Erdogan’s role in brokering a deal between Russia and Ukraine for wheat export, noting this benefited developing countries like Pakistan.

He recalled that after Pakistan had suffered devastating floods earlier this year, Turkiye sent 13 trains of goods carrying 72,000 tons of humanitarian aid, as well as 15 military aircraft with food, tent, medicines and medical teams to aid in rescue efforts.

During his speech, the prime minister also urged defense experts from both Pakistan and Turkiye to enhance defense production capacity with a view to strengthening cooperation for peace.

Erdogan’s pledge

In his address to the event, Turkish President Erdogan said Turkiye had achieved great things in the field of defense cooperation. Referring to the four corvettes being produced under the MILGEM project, he vowed that the final ship would be delivered in February 2025.

Claiming his government would boost Turkiye to a world leader in the defense industry, he said this would be achieved through an expansion of its domestic naval and air military projects. In 2023, Turkiye’s new homegrown drone and fighter jet would be launched, he added.

Later, addressing a joint press conference with Erdogan, P.M. Sharif expressed his condolences over the martyrdom of Turkish citizens at the hands of terrorists. “May Allah almighty grant place in Jannah to all of them,” he prayed, adding that Pakistan stood with the people of Turkiye and “brother Tayyip Erdogan” in this hour of grief.

“We have also gone through these tragedies. The people of Pakistan have also paid a huge price—very valuable lives—thousands of people laid their lives to defeat terrorism. So we can fully understand the feelings of brother President Tayyip Erdogan and the people of Turkiye,” he said. “We would like to offer whatever we have and join hands to beat terrorism of all shade and colors and wipe them out from not only the face of Turkiye and Pakistan but from the face of earth,” he said, adding that Pakistan and Turkiye were on the same page against terrorism.