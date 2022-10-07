P.M. Sharif Claims Audio Leaks have Exposed ‘Real Conspiracy’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday claimed the leaked audio recordings of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan’s conversations with his aides have exposed the “real conspiracy,” as he lashed out at his predecessor for “lying day and night.”

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad alongside Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, he recalled that in one of the audios, Khan can be heard saying this was a game. “They can be heard saying that minutes of the meeting should be made according to their wishes. They played with the nation’s trust. The country’s honor was sabotaged in such a manner that no such example is found in history … this is nothing less than treason,” he claimed, wondering if there was still any question over who was behind the so-called conspiracy.

Reiterating that the federal cabinet had decided to probe the audio leaks, he said an investigation had already been initiated. “We will tell the nation [findings] with complete transparency,” he said, as he confirmed that the prime minister’s copy of the cipher had gone missing.

The prime minister spent a majority of his speech accusing Khan of fraud and attempts to create rifts within the important institutions of Pakistan. Narrating the events that had led to the vote of no-confidence, he also derided President Arif Alvi for approving, within minutes, the dissolution of assemblies at the behest of Khan when he was trying to avoid the vote of no-confidence.

“This was the basis of the conspiracy that Khan has been playing with for the last five months and wasting the nation’s time,” he said, reiterating that the PTI chairman’s actions had compromised Pakistan’s relations with major global powers. Alleging that Khan could even resort to sacrificing the country for his personal benefits, he said the former prime minister “lies day and night and commits fraud.”

Referring to Khan’s repeated claims of the ruling coalition seeking to avoid accountability, Sharif claimed that it was the PTI chairman who had given himself an NRO.

Financial support

Talking about the aid received by Pakistan to stabilize the economy, the prime minister said the U.K., U.A.E., Saudi Arabia, and Qatar had helped the country. He said it was unfortunate that Khan and his “gang” had been striving to discourage aid for Pakistan, stressing this was akin to wanting the country to be destroyed. “They pushed the country to the worst crises,” he said, reiterating the unfunded fuel and electricity subsidies that the PTI government had introduced when it became clear it would be ousted through a vote of no-confidence.

“Khan wanted Pakistan to face a situation like Sri Lanka,” he said, referring to the threat of default. Warning that if Khan returned to power, the “country will be destroyed,” Sharif alleged that the PTI chief had repeatedly tried to defame Pakistan. “Is telling lies, committing frauds, and hatching conspiracies his [Khan’s] patriotism and leadership?” he questioned.

Later, responding to questions from journalists, Sharif said that whenever Nawaz Sharif returned to Pakistan, he would bring prosperity with him. He also stressed that the appointment of the next Army chief would be done as per the Constitution.