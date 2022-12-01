P.M. Sharif Congratulates Gen. Munir on Taking Charge as Army Chief

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir on assuming his new charge when the latter visited the Prime Minister’s Office for their first meeting since the retirement of former Army chief Gen. (retd.) Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Noting that the nation was happy over Gen. Munir’s new responsibilities, the prime minister hoped that it would pave the way for strengthening of civil-military relations. According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, Sharif said it was a “great honor” to lead Pakistan’s armed forces, adding Gen. Munir’s professional and leadership qualities would help the armed forces grow stronger.

The entire nation, said the prime minister, is proud of the Pakistan Army for its role in protecting the country and fighting against the menace of terrorism.

The two officials, per the statement, also discussed the armed forces’ professional and national security matters. Gen. Munir, it said, thanked the prime minister for his well-wishes.

Separately, the new Army chief also paid a visit to the Presidency and met President Arif Alvi.