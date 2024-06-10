P.M. Sharif Congratulates Narendra Modi on Taking Oath as Indian P.M.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, for taking oath of office for the third consecutive time.

“Felicitations to [Narendra Modi] on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India,” wrote Sharif on X, in a brief message marking the swearing-in of Modi as prime minister over the weekend.

Modi took oath of office for a third term of office on Sunday. Unlike his past two tenures, his Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was forced to rely on coalition partners to form government, as it lost a simple majority in Parliament. According to Indian media, Modi would appoint a 71-member cabinet, including 11 National Democratic Alliance (NDA) ally ministers, as part of the power-sharing formula agreed between the allies.

Vowing to “bear true allegiance to the constitution of India” during his oath-taking ceremony, the 73-year-old Modi is expected to face a tough road ahead, as he would need to build consensus on contentious political and policy issues to tackle an ascendant opposition and bickering coalition members.

Similar to past practice, Modi’s oath-taking was attended by leaders from various neighboring countries, including Bangladesh, the Maldives and Sri Lanka. However, China and Pakistan both skipped the session.