P.M. Sharif Defends Decision to Shutter Public Works Department

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday stressed zero tolerance for corruption, inefficiency, and incompetence, as he defended his decision to abolish the Pakistan Public Works Department (PWD) as a step toward “removing the rot” within the system.

A day earlier, the incumbent government decided to shutter PWD over “poor performance and corruption.” According to the Prime Minister’s Office, the decision was taken during a meeting aimed at curtailing government expenditures. It said the prime minister had declared the PWD a failure in achieving its objectives and asked for alternate mechanisms for development projects under its oversight.

As part of measures to curtail expenditures, the government has been considering the abolishment of several departments. Apart from PWD, reportedly, the National Engineering Services of Pakistan (NESPAK), National Construction and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) are also under consideration for shuttering. The PWD closure would see over 7,000 employees lose their jobs.

“There is zero tolerance for corruption, inefficiency and incompetence,” wrote the prime minister on X. “My decision to abolish Pakistan Public Works Department is a step toward removing the rot that is eating our system like a cancer from within,” he continued. “I am fully committed to building a more honest, dedicated and efficient bureaucracy that will deliver high quality public service and raise standards of governance,” he added.