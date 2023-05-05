P.M. Sharif Laments ‘Double Standards’ of Judiciary

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday condemned the “double standards” of the judiciary, stressing that all institutions should stay within their constitutional limits.

In an interaction with media outside Avenfield House in London, he stressed that justice must not only be done, but also seen to be done. “In the same spirit, the supremacy of Parliament and the Constitution must be respected by everyone. The rights given to Parliament by the Constitution cannot be snatched,” he said, referring to the legislature’s mandate to enact laws.

Urging all institutions to stay within their constitutional limits and fulfil their designated roles, he said this was the only path to prosperity. “But double standards, wherever they are, are not healthy for any society,” he added.

Recalling that opposition lawmakers were “jailed in fake cases” under the ousted PTI-led government, he lamented that no one had cared to ask after their welfare or rights violations in detention. Some members of the opposition in the previous government, he regretted, had even been picked up on the eve of Eid. By contrast, he noted, today’s judiciary was quick to approve all bail applications.

“Dozens of bail applications are approved day or night. This is a double standard and is not acceptable to anyone,” he said, while accompanied by his son, Suleman.

The prime minister said the incumbent ruling alliance was determined to “resolve the current problems of Pakistan; we are trying our best and we will Inshallah overcome these crises. Pakistan will progress and attain its rightful place.” He referred to the record wheat production recorded in Punjab this year, noting it was the highest in a decade. “This is Allah’s blessing and a welcome development. We are working hard to resolve all problems,” he added.

Sharif is currently in London to attend the coronation ceremony of King Charles III on Saturday, as well as meeting of Commonwealth leaders today (Friday). On Thursday, he met his elder brother, former prime minister Shehbaz Sharif, with their discussions believed to have revolved around the prevailing crises in Pakistan.