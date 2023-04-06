P.M. Sharif Laments ‘Mockery’ of Constitution and Law

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday described the Supreme Court’s ruling in the election delay case as a “mockery” of the Constitution and law, as he chaired a meeting of coalition partners to decide on the government’s response.

A day earlier, a three-member bench of the Supreme Court—led by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justices Munib Akhtar and Ijazul Ahsan—had declared the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)’s order delaying elections in Punjab as “unconstitutional” and issued its own schedule for how the polls should proceed.

Lamenting that the fate of the nation was being decided with “strange” decisions, Sharif claimed he had never before witnessed such treatment with the Constitution and law, adding “such a terrible scene has never met eyes.” Recalling that the three-member bench had rejected an appeal for the formation of a full court bench as well as pleas by political parties to be heard, he said the ruling coalition had deliberated on the court’s actions last week, followed by two cabinet meetings and parliamentary meetings on the same issue.

Questioning how a member of the three-member bench that had recused himself earlier had rejoined it, he stressed that another bench’s decision on suo motu matters was initially ignored before being summarily dismissed through a circular and then a six-member bench with no proceedings.

Recalling that the National Assembly had debated the issue during its ongoing session, he said a resolution had already been passed against it. On Thursday (today), he said, another resolution would be tabled in the House on the issue. He also noted that the apex court had issued orders for polls in Punjab—issuing May 14 as the date for elections—while not providing any clarity on polls in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, which had also been delayed beyond the 90-day constitutional deadline.

A day earlier, while speaking on the floor of the House, Sharif had likewise described the apex court’s decision as a “murder of justice,” while the federal cabinet had rejected it as a “minority verdict.”

The virtual meeting was attended by leaders of all political parties, including PMLN leader Nawaz Sharif from London; former president Asif Ali Zardari and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari of the PPP; and Pakistan Democratic Movement chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Parliament resolution

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, speaking on Geo News, said it would premature to discuss the release of funds for the ECP until Parliament makes its decision. To a question, he said that any decision made by Parliament would be binding on the government, adding that a resolution would be tabled that would represent the National Assembly’s directions.

Maintaining that the parties comprising the ruling coalition did not fear elections, he said their only demand was that polls take place simultaneously nationwide. To another question on the ECP issuing an order for polls in Punjab on May 14 in line with the apex court’s ruling, he said the electoral body was an independent institution, adding that its decision was not binding on the government.