P.M. Sharif Meets Army, ISI Chiefs

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lt. Gen. Nadeem Anjum met Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at P.M. House on Tuesday and briefed him on the country’s prevailing security situation.

According to local media, the briefing included updates on ongoing measures to combat terrorism, as well as the situation along the country’s borders with India and Afghanistan. The Army chief also informed the prime minister about his recent visit to China. Reportedly, the prime minister voiced his satisfaction with the professional affairs of the Pakistan Army.

Per local media, Gen. Munir and Lt. Gen. Anjum also briefed the premier on an upcoming visit to Pakistan of China’s foreign minister, as well as detailing the security being provided to Chinese nationals working on various development projects nationwide, particularly for the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.

While the meeting was widely reported, neither the Prime Minister’s Office, nor the military’s media wing have issued any formal statement on it.