P.M. Sharif Reaches U.K. to Attend King Charles III’s Coronation

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday reached London to represent Pakistan at the coronation ceremony of King Charles III on Saturday (May 6).

“Leaving for the U.K. today to represent Pakistan at the coronation ceremony of His Majesty King Charles III,” Sharif wrote on Twitter ahead of his departure. “The U.K.-Pakistan relations are rooted in shared history and multifaceted bonds that have grown stronger over the decades. The British monarch and the royal family have been great friends of Pakistan,” he added.

During his visit, he said, he would also attend the Commonwealth leaders’ summit to engage with other world leaders bilaterally. Reportedly, the premier will use the time in London to meet his elder brother, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, and discuss Pakistan’s prevailing political situation. He is set to return to Pakistan on Monday, May 8.

According to the Royal Family, around 2,000 guests, including global royalty and world leaders, will attend Saturday’s event in central London. The coronation is expected to attract large crowds for King Charles, who would line the route for his procession from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey. Authorities have deployed over 29,000 police officers to manage security operations for the coronation. “The Coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in longstanding traditions and pageantry,” read a statement issued by the Royal Family.