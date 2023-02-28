P.M. Sharif Seeks Stern Action against Profiteers, Hoarders in Ramzan

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday directed federal and provincial law enforcement agencies and district administrations to sternly deal with profiteers and hoarders during the month of Ramzan to prevent prices from skyrocketing.

According to a statement issued by the Prime Minister’s Office, the premier ordered an “operation clean-up” at warehouses, shops and markets hoarding essential items before Ramzan while chairing a meeting to review the availability and prices of essential food items during the holy month.

Stressing that no one would be allowed to charge exorbitant prices when people were already facing economic difficulties, he also tasked federal officials and provincial chief ministers to ensure the availability of goods and control prices within manageable limits.

Warning of action against any officer concerned if reports of shortage or high prices were received, he added: “There was no shortage of edible items, including wheat, anywhere in the country.”

On the Utility Stores, which provide subsidized commodities for the general public, he directed officials to ensure a high standard of quality, adding more mobile stores should be established to reach the maximum number of people. The prime minister also directed officials to set up “Sasta Ramzan Bazaars” in the federal capital and provinces and deploy modern technology to keep prices under control.