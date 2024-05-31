P.M. Sharif to Embark on 5-Day Official Visit to China Next Week

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will embark on a five-day official visit to China next week on Tuesday (June 4) at the invitation of President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang, the Foreign Office announced on Friday.

In a statement, the Foreign Office said the prime minister would also meet Zhao Leji, the chairman of standing committee of the National People’s Congress, and the heads of key government departments. Additionally, he would visit various economic and agricultural zones and address the Pakistan China Business Forum.

As part of the incumbent government’s efforts to attract foreign direct investment, the prime minister would meet corporate executives of leading Chinese companies dealing in oil and gas, energy, information technology, and emerging technologies. According to the Foreign Office, the visit is a manifestation of the ironclad Pakistan-China friendship, characterized by frequent high-level exchanges and dialogue.

During his visit, read the statement, both sides would undertake discussions to further strengthen the All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership; upgrade the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor; advance trade and investment; enhance cooperation in security and defense, energy, space, science and technology, and education; and promote cultural cooperation and people-to-people contacts.

It said Sharif had chaired a meeting on Friday morning to review preparations for his China visit, directing the formulation of comprehensive plans to hold result-oriented business-to-business meetings between the two countries. He also instructed the relevant authorities to devise strategies for attracting Chinese industries to Pakistan, adding the government would fully facilitate industrialists and investors.

According to a statement, the prime minister would be accompanied by a delegation of industrialists, investors, and businessmen, who would meet the Chinese business community to promote business-to-business linkages between the two countries. Sharif has directed Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Khalil Hashmi to extend all-out facilitation to the Pakistani business delegation during its visit there.