P.M. Sharif Warns of Strict Action against ‘State Enemies’

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday warned of strict action against the “state’s enemies,” as he lamented attacks on military buildings and installations during ongoing protests against the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in a corruption case.

In a televised national address, Sharif regretted that the PTI’s workers had committed “unforgivable crimes” during their demonstrations. “The miscreants will be dealt with iron hands. They will be punished according to the law,” he vowed, while urging PTI supporters to cease their “anti-state activities.” Echoing an earlier statement of the military’s media wing, he claimed that the party’s violent protests had achieved in a few days what the country’s enemies could not do in 75 years.

Hailing the public for “rejecting anti-state agenda” by not participating in the protests, he praised law enforcement agencies for showing restraint. Alleging that the PTI leadership, including Khan, had instigated a “few hundred armed workers” to attack the Pakistan Army, he emphasized that they had also set ambulances on fire and damaged government infrastructure.

“They attacked sensitive property as if they were enemies. I have never seen such heartbreaking scenes,” he said, emphasizing that protecting the country and its ideology was his responsibility as prime minister. “We will not allow anyone to conspire. We will not let their nefarious agenda succeed,” he added.

Referring to the Al-Qadir Trust case under which Khan was arrested, he said all evidence was available and the National Accountability Bureau was is conducting an impartial inquiry. Questioning how the former prime minister had gotten his cabinet to approve the return of Rs. 60 billion to real estate tycoon Malik Riaz—who he did not name—without sharing any details with ministers, he maintained that it was still regrettable that political workers had to be arrested.

In his speech, the prime minister acknowledged the perception among certain elements of political victimization, noting Pakistan’s political history was “very bitter.” Recalling that the PTI-led government had arbitrarily registered cases against its opponents and jailed them on whims, he referred to a drug case registered against incumbent Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah. “It was the darkest time in Pakistan’s history,” he claimed, adding that the PTI’s “blind political revenge” had hampered the country’s development.

Noting that the incumbent government had sought to reform the NAB laws, he said Imran Khan was now availing the benefits of those amendments.

Following Khan’s arrest on Tuesday, PTI workers took to the streets nationwide, with their demonstrations turning violent in several cities. Among the party’s targets was the Lahore Corps Commander’s house, which was ransacked and set on fire, while its workers have also set fire to dozens of police vehicles and several ambulances. Thus far, at least four deaths and hundreds of injuries have been confirmed because of the protests.