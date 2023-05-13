Pakistan Army Denies Any Plans to Impose Martial Law

The military’s media wing on Friday rejected rumors of the imposition of martial law following the chaos triggered by the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan that included the ransacking of multiple military buildings and installations.

“I want to say very clearly that [Army chief] Gen. Asim Munir and the Army’s leadership wholeheartedly support democracy and will continue to do so,” Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Director-General Maj. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry told Geo News. “The imposition of martial law is out of the question,” he said, stressing that the Army chief and the military’s senior leadership completely believed in democracy.

Referring to reports—mostly from individuals associated with the PTI—that dissident Army officers had tendered their resignations in protest against the arrest of Khan, the spokesperson said this was untrue. “Despite all-out efforts of internal miscreants and external enemies, the Army remains united under Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir,” he emphasized. “The dreams of creating divisions within the Army will remain dreams. Neither has anyone resigned, nor has anyone disobeyed an order,” he added.

Earlier in the day, Khan reiterated his criticism of the military, telling journalists in an informal chat at the Islamabad High Court (IHC) that he held only one man responsible “for all that happened to me”—Chief of Army Staff Gen. Asim Munir. He also warned of more unrest if he were re-arrested in a blatant threat to the courts hearing his bail petitions and the government.

The ISPR has already issued a statement describing the events of May 9—when Khan was arrested and the majority of military buildings attacked by rioters—as a “dark day” in Pakistan’s history and warning of “severe retaliation” for anyone who attempts the same in future. In its statement, the military’s media wing also described as “duplicity” the PTI’s criticism of the military while repeatedly declaring that it was the “most important institution” in Pakistan.