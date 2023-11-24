Pakistan Army Resolves to Support Government Policies for Economic Recovery

The Pakistan Army on Thursday resolved to fully support ongoing government initiatives aimed at sustainable economic recovery and curbing of illegal activities such as smuggling, hoarding and electricity theft.

Chaired by Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen. Asim Munir, the 82nd Formation Commanders Conference (FCC) at General Headquarters further stressed on supporting government efforts to curb illegal activities through the implementation of the one-document regime; dignified repatriation of illegal foreigners; and safeguarding of the national database.

“The forum noted that despite challenges, recent months have witnessed an increasing sense of stability, certainty and optimism across Pakistan and resolved that vested efforts towards engineering despondency will be defeated through perseverance and continued positive actions, with the support of the people of Pakistan,” read a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). It said the forum had affirmed that the Pakistan Army would continue to defend and serve the nation in every possible way on the path to enduring stability and security.

Urging the public to stay determined and united, the FCC meeting took a holistic view of ongoing counter-terrorism operations and resolved that all terrorists, their facilitators, and abettors working on the behest of hostile forces to destabilize Pakistan would be dealt with the full might of the state.

According to the military’s media wing, the forum paid rich tribute to the supreme sacrifices of martyrs, including officers and men of the armed forces, law enforcement agencies and Pakistani citizens. The participants were briefed on professional matters, national security challenges, and measures being taken to counter traditional and non-traditional security threats. During an address to the FCC meeting, the Army chief expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness and high standards of training and morale maintained by formations to deal with the emerging threat paradigm.

The FCC meeting also discussed the Israeli aggression against Palestinians and India’s continued repression of Kashmiris. The participants expressed unequivocal diplomatic, moral and political support to the people of Palestine and reiterated Pakistan’s principled stance supporting a two-state solution, based on pre-1967 borders with Al Quds Al Sharif as the capital of Palestine.

On Oct. 7, Hamas fighters infiltrated into southern Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 240 others hostage. In response, Israeli forces besieged Gaza, with the offensive killing nearly 15,000 Palestinians—including 6,000 children—thus far.

The FCC forum also expressed concerns over the continued repression of Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and condemned the unabated human rights violations by Indian forces. The participants reaffirmed that Pakistan would continue to support Kashmiris politically, diplomatically and morally, adding the only solution to the dispute lay in providing the right of self-determination to the people of Kashmir according to relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions.

Corps commanders, principal staff officers and all formation commanders of the Pakistan Army attended the high-level huddle at GHQ.