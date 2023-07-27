Pakistan Condemns ‘Provocative’ Remarks of India’s Defense Minister

Pakistan on Wednesday condemned the “provocative” remarks of Indian Defense Minister Rajnath Singh in which he had boasted “readiness” to cross the Line of Control (LoC).

Earlier, while addressing a Kargil War Memorial in Ladakh, Singh said: “India is a peace-loving nation which believes in its centuries-old values and is committed towards international laws, but to safeguard our interests, we will not hesitate in crossing the LoC.” He went on to say that India would go to any “extreme” to maintain its honor and dignity, including crossing the LoC. “If we are provoked and if the need arises, we will cross the LoC,” he said and called upon civilians “to be ready to support the soldiers in such a situation.”

Referring to the remarks, the Foreign Office issued a statement condemning them and counseled India to “exercise utmost caution as its belligerent rhetoric is a threat to the regional peace and stability, and contributes to destabilizing the strategic environment in South Asia.”

It noted that this was not the first time that India’s political leaders and senior military officers had made “highly irresponsible” remarks about Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan. “This kind of jingoistic statements must stop,” it said, reminding India that Pakistan was fully capable of defending itself against any aggression.

“The practice of dragging Pakistan into India’s populist public discourse, with a view to stoking hyper-nationalism and reaping electoral gains, needs to end,” it stressed, adding that India’s historical record belied its claims about Jammu and Kashmir, which is an internationally recognized disputed territory.

“The relevant U.N. Security Council resolutions stipulate that the final disposition of the territory will be made in accordance with the will of the people expressed through the democratic method of a free and impartial plebiscite conducted under the auspices of the United Nations,” it said. “India would be well-advised to faithfully implement these resolutions, rather than entertaining any notions of grandeur,” it added.