Pakistan Demands Afghanistan take ‘Strictest Possible Action’ against Chaman Attackers

Pakistan on Sunday condemned the “unprovoked and indiscriminate firing” by Afghan border forces on civilians living in Chaman along the Pak-Afghan border, stressing that such “unfortunate” incidents do not reflect “brotherly ties” between the neighboring nations.

“Pakistan condemns the incident that took place this afternoon where six Pakistani nationals were killed and 17 were wounded after Afghan Border Forces resorted to unprovoked and indiscriminate firing onto the civilian population in Chaman,” read a statement issued by the Foreign Office. “The Afghan authorities have been informed that recurrence of such incidents must be avoided and strictest possible action must be taken against those responsible,” it stressed, adding that both sides must accept the responsibility to protect civilians along the border.

“The concerned authorities of both countries remain in contact to ensure that there is no further escalation of the situation and recurrence of such incidents is avoided,” it added.

According to local officials, Pakistani and Afghan troops exchanged fire when some individuals from Afghanistan tried to cut a fence near the border village of Lala Mohammad. The incident resulted in a brief closure of the Friendship Gate at the Chaman border crossing before it was reopened. However, a short time later, Afghan forces opened fire into Pakistan, targeting civilian settlements that triggered a response from Pakistani troops. The clash resulted in six Pakistani nationals being killed and 17 others being injured.

In a press release, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said Afghan forces had used artillery and mortar shells in their targeting of civilians in Pakistan. “Pakistani border troops have given befitting albeit measured response against the uncalled for aggression, but avoided targeting innocent civilians in the area,” it said, adding that Afghan authorities in Kabul had been apprised of the severity of the situation and strict action demanded to prevent any similar incidents from occurring in future.

A spokesman for Kandahar’s governor, Ataullah Zaid, however told the Associated Press news agency that the clashes were provoked by the construction of new checkpoints on the Afghan side of the border.

Condemnations

“Unprovoked shelling and fire by Afghan Border Forces at Chaman resulting in martyrdom of several Pakistani citizens and injuring more than a dozen is unfortunate and deserves the strongest condemnation,” Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in a posting on Twitter. “The Afghan Interim government should ensure that such incidents are not repeated,” he added.

Similarly, Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo expressed concern over the incident, adding that he hoped the federal government would ensure an “immediate and effective solution” to the problem at a diplomatic level.

Condemning the attack, Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah urged the Balochistan government to provide full support and assistance to the affected citizens. “Details are being collected regarding the tragic incident that took place on the Pak-Afghan Chaman border,” he said on Twitter, describing news of the deaths of Pakistani citizens as “extremely painful and saddening.”