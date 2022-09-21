Pakistan Downing Due to Floods and Debt: Antonio Guterres

Pakistan is downing not only due to floodwaters but also debt, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned during his address to the 77th session of the U.N. General Assembly, as Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met global counterparts and urged them to help the country tackle the humanitarian crisis triggered by this year’s floods.

Lamenting growing divisions globally, Guterres called on international unity to tackle threats posed by war, food insecurity and climate change. Stressing on a need for better distribution models, he said there was no shortage of food in the world, but millions continued to starve because of the inherent divisions triggered by inequality. “People are hurting—with the most vulnerable suffering the most,” he said, warning the U.N. Charter and the ideals it represents are in jeopardy.

“The international community is not ready or willing to tackle the big dramatic challenges of our age,” he emphasized. “These crises threaten the very future of humanity and the fate of our planet,” he said, adding that the world “is in peril—and paralyzed.” The persistent geopolitical divides, he said, were undermining the Security Council; international law; and people’s faith in democratic institutions.

“We cannot go on like this,” he said. “We need a coalition of the world.”

Describing the climate emergency as humanity’s “suicidal” war against nature, he said it must be the first priority of every government and multilateral organization. “We have a rendezvous with climate disaster. I recently saw it with my own eyes in Pakistan—where one-third of the country is submerged by a monsoon on steroids,” he said, stressing this was playing out across the world, from a heatwave in Europe, to a famine in Africa.

Yet, he noted, despite G20 countries emitting 80 percent of all greenhouse gas emissions, “the poorest and most vulnerable—those who contributed least to this crisis—are bearing its most brutal impacts.”

Calling for all states to realize the goals of the Paris Agreement to reduce greenhouse emissions, he said three solutions were a focus on renewable energy; helping countries adapt to worsening climate shocks; and addressing loss and damage from disasters. The action required, he advised, should include multilateral banks increasing concessional funding to developing countries so they could invest in sustainable development; debt relief; and an expansion in liquidity.

“The Debt Service Suspension Initiative should be extended—and enhanced,” he stressed. “We also need an effective mechanism of debt relief for developing countries—including middle-income countries—in debt distress. Creditors should consider debt reduction mechanisms such as debt-climate adaptation swaps. These could have saved lives and livelihoods in Pakistan, which is drowning not only in floodwater, but in debt,” he said, emphasizing that lending criteria should go beyond Gross Domestic Product and include all the dimensions of vulnerability that affect developing countries.

P.M. Sharif’s meetings

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the UNGA summit, P.M. Sharif met several counterparts and urged them to support Pakistan in tackling the impact of this year’s floods. “In my interactions with the world leaders on the sidelines of UNGA session, I apprised them of the flood disaster and highlighted the need for a collective action to deal with climate change,” he said in a posting on Twitter. “I also told them Pakistan is keen to build partnerships in the realms of trade and economy,” he added.

In his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron, the two leaders exchanged views on enhancing bilateral ties, as well as mobilizing international support for Pakistan to help recover and rebuild its economy on a sustainable footing in the aftermath of the climate change induced floods. According to a statement, Macron said France would host an international conference before the end of the year aimed at contributing to the rehabilitation and the reconstruction of flood-affected areas of Pakistan and, with the help of climate-resilient reconstruction-related financing, to accelerate the transition to renewable energy.

During a meeting with Spain President Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, the prime minister appreciated the support and solidarity of the Spanish government in the wake of floods across Pakistan and thanked him for the relief assistance extended. He also shared details of the devastation caused by the floods to crops, housing, livestock and critical infrastructure, adding he hoped the international community would step up and help mitigate the adverse effects of the floods through active participation in the rehabilitation and reconstruction phase.

In a meeting with Chancellor of Austria Karl Nehammer, the prime minister reviewed bilateral relations and exchanged views on regional issues. Highlighting the devastation of this year’s floods, he outlined the government’s actions to address the challenge and also thanked Austria for its steadfast support for the GSP+ scheme.

P.M. Sharif also met Iranian President Seyed Ebrahim Raisi and reiterated his gratitude to the government and people of Iran for their solidarity and support with the Pakistani nation in the wake of floods. The leaders agreed to deepen and broaden bilateral cooperation across a broad range of areas, including economic and trade, energy and connectivity, cultural contacts, and people-to-people links.

In a meeting with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, the prime minister discussed the floods and how the government was utilizing the $55 million in U.S. humanitarian assistance for victims. “[P.M. Sharif] and I discussed Pakistan’s devastating floods, the $55 million in U.S. humanitarian assistance thus far, and the urgent need to work together to fight the climate crisis and prevent future tragedies. My heart goes out to the affected communities and the Pakistani people,” Kerry said in a posting on Twitter after the meeting.

The prime minister also met New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Palestine President Mahmoud Abbas, who he thanked for sending a response and rescue team for the flood-affected people of Pakistan.