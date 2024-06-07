Pakistan Elected Non-Permanent Member of U.N. Security Council

Pakistan was on Thursday elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the term 2025-2026, securing 182 votes in the 193-member U.N. General Assembly against the required 124.

“We are grateful to all members of the U.N. General Assembly for their confidence in Pakistan and electing it as a non-permanent member of the Security Council,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “We are also grateful to the members of the Asia-Pacific Group for endorsing Pakistan’s candidature for the Council,” it added.

This marks Pakistan’s eighth election to the UNSC as a non-permanent member. “Pakistan brings to the U.N. Security Council a rich experience and a strong legacy of contributions towards the maintenance of international peace and security, manifested by its strict adherence to the purposes and principles of the U.N. Charter as well as its U.N. peacekeeping and peacebuilding endeavors across many regions of the world,” said the Foreign Office.

It said Pakistan would remain committed to pursuing just and peaceful resolution of outstanding and ongoing disputes in its upcoming tenure. Additionally, read the statement, Pakistan would oppose the resort to unilateral and illegal use or threat of use of force; combat terrorism in all its forms and manifestations; support effective U.N. peacekeeping, peace enforcement and peacebuilding efforts; and contribute effectively towards the resolution of regional and global crises.

“Pakistan looks forward to working closely with the other members of the U.N. Security Council and with the broader U.N. Membership for upholding the U.N. Charter and pursuing the vision of preventing war and promoting peace; fostering global prosperity and promoting universal respect for human rights.” it added.

Separately, Permanent Representative of Pakistan to the U.N. Munir Akram thanked Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif; Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar; the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; and the officers of the Pakistan Mission for their support and cooperation in the conduct of Pakistan’s successful UNSC campaign. He also expressed profound gratitude to the U.N. membership for its trust and confidence in Pakistan, stressing this was testament to Pakistan’s stature in the global community.

“Since its independence in 1947, Pakistan’s foreign policy has been consistently directed toward preventing war, promoting peace, and fostering global prosperity,” he said, stressing Pakistan would actively contribute to the discharge of the Council’s mandate during its time as a UNSC member. “Pakistan will collaborate with fellow Council members to seek peaceful resolution to disputes, address imminent threats to international peace and security, and uphold the objectives of the U.N. Charter,” he added.

The envoy said Pakistan would promote enhanced international cooperation to address contemporary global challenges while working with the members of the Security Council, adding Pakistan would also promote greater democracy, transparency and accountability in the Council’s decisions and deliberations. “As we embark on this new term, Pakistan will work with renewed vigor and commitment to fulfill the mandate entrusted to us by the international community,” he added.

In addition to Pakistan, Denmark, Greece, Panama and Somalia have also been elected to the five non-permanent seats of the UNSC, replacing Ecuador, Malta, Mozambique and Switzerland, respectively.