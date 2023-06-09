Pakistan Elected to U.N.’s Economic and Social Council

Pakistan on Thursday was elected as a member of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for a three-year term, with Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari congratulating his team at the Foreign Office for a successful campaign at the global body.

“Great news from New York! Pakistan elected as a member of ECOSOC for a 3-year term by the U.N. General Assembly,” Bhutto-Zardari posted on Twitter. “Congratulations to our U.N. team in [Ministry of Foreign Affairs] and our Mission in New York for running a successful campaign,” he added.

Pakistan secured 129 votes of the 124 needed to be elected to ECOSOC. It was contesting for one of three Asian seats that were also sought by Iraq, Japan, Nepal and Tajikistan. In addition to Pakistan, Japan and Nepal also secured the Asian seats, winning 127 and 145 votes, respectively.

“We hope to play once again our active role in the forum of ECOSOC by fostering agreement on the structure and content of new, more dynamic and equitable structure of international economic cooperation,” Ambassador Munir Akram told state-run APP after the victory. Pakistan, he said, would help develop consensus on the measures for recovery from prevailing crises and revive the prospects of achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

“I also appreciate my team at the Pakistan Mission to the United Nations for their hard work and dedication in securing this election,” he said. “I feel privileged to play my role in representing Pakistan as an advocate of strengthening the development pillar of the U.N. and attach great importance to the work of ECOSOC.”

In a statement, the Foreign Office recalled that Pakistan had served on the 54-member council 10 times in the past, adding it had served as its president on six different occasions. “At ECOSOC, Pakistan has been a leading voice and a consensus-builder on promoting international economic cooperation and sustainable development,” it said, adding that the country aimed to continue championing the cause of strengthening the development pillar of the U.N. system in its upcoming term. Pakistan would also work closely with member states to leverage the council’s mandate more effectively, it said, adding it would work to strengthen ECOSOC’s voice and role in the realization of Agenda 2030.

Pakistan would take its seat on ECOSOC on Jan. 1, 2024.

The ECOSOC coordinates the economic, social, and related work of 14 U.N. specialized agencies, functional commissions and five regional commissions. It is the central forum for discussing international economic and social issues, and for formulating policy recommendations addressed to member states and the U.N. system. It is also responsible for promoting higher standards of living, full employment, economic and social progress, identifying solutions to international economic, social and health problems, facilitating international cultural and educational cooperation, and encouraging universal respect for human rights and fundamental freedoms.