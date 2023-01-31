Pakistan Expects No External Interference in Bilateral Ties with Russia

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Monday hoped no third party, particularly the U.S., will interfere in the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia.

“As far as interference by other countries are concerned, I expect that they will not interfere in bilateral relations between Pakistan and Russia,” he said during a joint press conference in Moscow with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, at the conclusion of a two-day official visit. Responding to a question on whether Pakistan has received guarantees from the U.S. to not impose sanctions or block a pending energy deal, Bhutto-Zardari stressed that Islamabad would do whatever was necessary to provide Pakistanis with the resources they require.

“The people of Sindh, Balochistan, South Punjab and Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa have been devastated by a natural catastrophe and recent flooding have thrown up severe economic challenges and we will do whatever we can to reduce difficulties of poor people of Pakistan,” he said, adding that Pakistan saw itself as a “bridge builder” between super powers because it equally valued its ties with both Russia and the U.S.

To a question on the Ukraine conflict, the foreign minister said the issue should be resolved diplomatically, noting developing countries like Pakistan were facing consequences in terms of its economic impact. “We have a firm belief that all conflicts can be resolved peacefully and there are no obstacles which diplomacy cannot surmount. Ukraine conflict is no exception. Developing countries like Pakistan are facing negative consequences of the conflict in terms of economic impact,” he said.

Noting that Pakistan and Russia have been cooperating on Afghanistan, Bhutto-Zardari said both nations wanted to achieve peace and stability in the war-torn country.

Lavrov, meanwhile, said Russia was satisfied over its military cooperation with Pakistan, noting both countries had regular military contacts, including joint exercises and military training. He stressed that eliminating terrorism from the region required peace in Afghanistan, adding Islamabad and Moscow had agreed to use the SCO, particularly its Contact Group on Afghanistan, for the purpose.

To a question, he said he and Bhutto-Zardari had also discussed building humanitarian, cultural, and educational links between their nations.

Pakistan’s foreign minister stressed that Islamabad considered Moscow an important player in the West, South and Central Asia, and it would maintain high-level contacts with it. He said their discussion had encompassed all aspects of bilateral relations and regional matters, adding that both countries were celebrating the 75th anniversary of their bilateral diplomatic relations.

The foreign minister’s visit to Moscow comes as Pakistan and Russia are finalizing a deal for energy trade, with a Russian delegation visiting Islamabad earlier this month and agreeing to commence the export of crude oil by late March. Speaking with media after the visit, State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik said Pakistan hopes to import 35% of its total crude oil requirement from Russia. He said Russia had agreed to allow Pakistan to pay for its energy purchases in the currencies of “friendly” countries.