Pakistan Has a ‘Right to Defend Itself from Terrorism’

The U.S. on Tuesday endorsed the National Security Committee (NSC) of Pakistan’s intent to eradicate terrorism, stressing that the country has a “right to defend itself from terrorism.”

Responding to questions during a regular press briefing, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said Washington was aware of the recent statement by the NSC—where senior military and civil leaders resolved to ensure the full writ of the state was maintained across Pakistan—adding that the “Pakistani people have suffered tremendously from terrorist attacks.”

In this regard, he said, the U.S. would continue to call on the Taliban to uphold their commitment to ensure Afghan soil was not used as a launchpad for international terrorist attacks. “These are among the very commitments that the Taliban have been unable or unwilling to fulfil to date,” he added.

Pakistan wrapped up a two-day NSC summit on Monday, categorically stating that it would crush all terrorism and would not tolerate any state granting safe haven to Pakistani terrorist groups. “No country will be allowed to provide sanctuaries and facilitation to terrorists and Pakistan reserves all rights in that respect to safeguard her people,” it warned.

In addition to discussing the resurgence of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), the forum reviewed Pakistan’s declining economy, and also deliberated on a recent spate of cross-border incidents involving the Afghan Taliban.

Women in Afghanistan

On the Afghan Taliban’s recent moves to bar humanitarian organizations from working with women, Price warned this put to risk the lives of millions of Afghans who relied on humanitarian aid for their survival. “We call on the Taliban to urgently reverse this harmful decision,” he said, noting that in some instances women were the only ones able to reach some of the most vulnerable people inside Afghanistan. “Women must work at NGOs. They must be in a position to do so, so that millions of Afghans can receive food, medicine, winterization materials, again for their very survival,” he said, stressing that the ban had already forced some organizations to pause their operations.

“The Taliban continue to demonstrate their contempt for the welfare and the rights and freedoms of the Afghan people, particularly women and girls, and their disinterest in normal relations with the international community,” he said, adding that Washington was reviewing options to continue provide humanitarian assistance while maintaining a strong, principled position. “We’re going to be very careful not to do anything that could further imperil the humanitarian well-being of the Afghan people,” he said.