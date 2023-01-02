Pakistan, India Exchange Lists of Prisoners, Nuclear Facilities

Pakistan and India on Sunday marked the new year by exchanging with each other lists of nuclear installations and facilities and details of prisoners in each other’s custody.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, the Agreement on Prohibition of Attacks against Nuclear Installations and Facilities between Pakistan and India was signed on Dec. 31, 1988 and ratified on Jan. 27, 1991. Under the agreement, both countries are required to inform each other of their respective nuclear installations and facilities on Jan. 1 of each calendar year.

“Pursuant to the agreement, the list of nuclear installations and facilities in Pakistan was officially handed over to a representative of the Indian High Commission in Islamabad at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” read the statement, adding that the Indian Ministry of External Affairs had simultaneously handed over a list of India’s nuclear installations and facilities to a representative of the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

It noted that this practice of exchanging lists regarding nuclear facilities had been continuing since Jan. 1, 1992.

Also on Sunday, per a separate statement of the Foreign Office, the neighboring states exchanged through diplomatic channels lists of prisoners in each other’s custody in accordance with the Consular Access Agreement, 2008. Under the agreement, both countries are required to exchange the lists of prisoners in each other’s custody on Jan. 1 and July 1 every year.

“The Government of Pakistan shared with the Indian High Commission in Islamabad a list of 705 Indian prisoners detained in Pakistan, including 51 civilian prisoners and 654 fishermen,” it said, adding that the Indian government had likewise shared with the High Commission for Pakistan in New Delhi a list of 434 Pakistani prisoners in India, including 339 civilian prisoners and 95 fishermen.

According to the statement, Pakistan has also sought the early release and repatriation of 51 civilian prisoners and 94 fishermen who have completed their respective sentences and whose national status has been confirmed. “Furthermore, a request for grant of consular access to missing defense personnel of 1965 and 1971 wars, and special consular access to 56 civil prisoners, has also been made,” it added.