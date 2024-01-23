Pakistan, Iran Ambassadors to Return to Posts by Jan. 26

Pakistan and Iran on Monday announced they have mutually agreed to revive formal diplomatic ties by having their respective ambassadors return to their posts by Jan. 26, 2024.

In a joint statement, the Foreign Office said the decision was taken during a telephone conversation between interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani and his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir Abdollahian. It further said that Abdollahian would visit Pakistan on Jan. 29 on the invitation of Jilani.

Praising the development, Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran Mudassir Tipu said he was “so delighted that leaderships of both Pakistan and Iran so deftly handled a challenging moment astutely-swiftly putting relations back on track.” In a posting on X, formerly Twitter, he said both countries had great potential and as “brotherly countries must collectively promote peace and development in region.”

Last week, Iran launched missile attacks on alleged militant bases in Balochistan, with Islamabad maintaining it had struck a local mosque, killing two children and injuring three girls. Subsequently, on Jan. 17, Pakistan recalled its ambassador from Iran and also directed the Iranian ambassador—visiting his country at the time—to not return over the “blatant breach” of its sovereignty.

On Jan. 18, Pakistan launched retaliatory strikes on terrorist hideouts in Iran, with the Army issuing a statement claiming it had targeted members of the militant Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF). The conflict had provoked fears of further conflict between the neighboring states, but both countries have since voiced an intent to revive ties as “brotherly nations,” with the restoration of diplomatic ties a key component in achieving normalcy.