Pakistan Ready to Thwart ‘Nefarious Designs’ of Adversaries: Gen. Asim Munir

Pakistan Army chief Gen. Asim Munir on Wednesday maintained that the armed forces have the “wherewithal to thwart nefarious designs” of all manner of threats from adversaries.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the chief of army staff reiterated his approval of operational preparedness during a visit to the Tilla Field Firing Ranges near Jhelum. It said the Army chief had witnessed live fire and maneuvers of the advanced VT-4 tanks, shoot and scoot capabilities of long-range SH-15 artillery guns and innovative equipment display. He also appreciated the combat proficiency of the crews and their mastery over state-of-the-art weaponry.

“Pakistan Army was alive to the existing and emerging challenges and possessed the wherewithal to thwart nefarious designs of its adversaries through the entire gamut of threat,” he was quoted as saying by the military’s media wing.

In his interactions with the troops, Gen. Munir appreciated the high degree of professionalism, battle worthiness and offensive spirit displayed by the troops of the Strike Corps.

On his arrival, it said, the Army chief was received by Commander Mangla Corps and was briefed on operational readiness of the Strike Corps.

Earlier this week, the Army chief described the recent surge of terrorism across Pakistan as a “futile effort” by terrorists to revive failed peace talks and warned that their choice was between being decimated or submitting to the writ of the state.