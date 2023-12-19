Pakistan Reaffirms Commitment to Help Iran Fight Terrorism

Pakistan on Monday reaffirmed its commitment to help Iran combat terrorism, declaring it a collective challenge to peace and security.

According to a statement issued by the Foreign Office, interim Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani called his Iranian counterpart, Hoseen Amir Abdollahian and strongly condemned a terrorist attack in southeastern Iran on Dec. 15, which caused the deaths of several Iranian security personnel.

Earlier, in an official statement, Pakistan strongly condemned the terrorist attack at Rask, which killed 11 Iranian officials and injured several others. “We extend heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims and pray for the swift recovery of the injured,” read the statement. “Pakistan stands in full solidarity with the government and brotherly people of Iran in this hour of unspeakable tragedy,” it added.

The militant Jaish Al-Adl group claimed the attack. Visiting the site after the assault, Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi urged Pakistan to prevent terrorist groups from establishing bases within its borders, adding initial investigations suggested the assailants had entered Iran from Pakistan.

During their talk, the two foreign ministers reaffirmed their commitment to reinforce brotherly ties between the neighboring countries, stressing they were rooted in history and culture. They also agreed to enhance exchange of high-level visits and discussed various matters of bilateral importance and the regional situation.

Jilani expressed Pakistan’s deep concern over the dire situation in Occupied Palestine, especially Gaza. He emphasized the urgency of a ceasefire, lifting of the siege, provision of uninterrupted humanitarian assistance including medical supplies to the people of Gaza, and the resumption of diplomatic efforts for lasting peace in the Middle East based on a just solution to the Palestinian question, the Foreign Office added.