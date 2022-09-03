Pakistan Rejects Indian Media Claims of Banned Groups Doing Flood Relief Work

The Foreign Office on Friday “categorically” rejected an Indian media report alleging that a banned organization was participating in relief work related to the ongoing floods across Pakistan.

The Times of India, earlier this week, alleged in a report that militant groups such as the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba “have come out in full strength to deliver relief work and help the flood-affected masses.” The report alleged claimed that Islamabad had banned international NGOs from carrying out flood relief work despite issuing global appeals for aid.

“Pakistan categorically rejects the contents of the story,” read a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in response to media queries about the report. “It only betrays India’s bias and prejudice towards Pakistan, and is part of India’s regular and continuing attempts to mislead the international audience,” it added.

“It is not the first time that the Indian media have shown their proclivity to carry baseless and motivated stories to further a political agenda,” regretted the Foreign Office. “It is also unfortunate that while the international community is single-mindedly focused on helping Pakistan in the wake of an unprecedented natural calamity, some elements in the Indian media are attempting to cast doubts on the relief efforts,” it added.

Stressing that the Government of Pakistan had “strong and robust regulatory and oversight mechanisms” to monitor all flood relief activity by non-profit and non-governmental organizations, the statement said all relevant agencies were ensuring that no illicit activity was being carried out under the garb of relief efforts.