Pakistan to Allow Onion, Tomato Imports from Iran, Afghanistan

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research on Tuesday decided to issue permits facilitating the import of onions and tomatoes from Iran and Afghanistan to help the government tackle record inflation, made worse by floods that have hampered transportation networks and ruined hundreds of thousands of acres of crops.

According to a statement, the ministry took this decision during a meeting in Islamabad, and asked the Federal Board of Revenue to waive taxes and levies on onion and tomato imports for the next three months, with immediate effect. It said this was intended to maintain the uninterrupted supply of essential commodities in retail markets and stabilize prices, which have increasingly spiraled out of control of the common man.

In its weekly report on inflation, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics said that in the week ending Aug. 25 tomato prices had increased by 43.09 percent, while onions had spiked by 41.13 percent. The price differential is even starker when considered year-on-year, with the PBS saying tomato prices had increased by 178 percent and onions by 155.14 percent. The prices are expected to increase even further in the next three months without imports, as observers have warned the destruction of crops by torrential rains had left a massive gap between the available supply and demand of the two vegetables.

An assessment report prepared by the food ministry has estimated that some 42,268 acres of onion crops in Sindh had been damaged in the floods, a loss of Rs. 10.14 billion. Citing the Sindh Agriculture Department, it said 12,101 acres of tomato crop, 20 percent of the total cultivation area, had also been damaged with estimated financial losses of Rs. 2.7 billion.

Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, earlier this week, said the government was also considering restoring trade with India to help stabilize prices, noting importing essential commodities from the neighboring state would ensure the provision of affordable food items to the general public. Despite most experts supporting this move, the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has voiced its condemnation, claiming restoring trade with India “ignores” the atrocities being inflicted on the people of India-held Kashmir. “We will oppose such decisions and never allow trade on the pretext of floods. The government should not betray the blood of the people of Kashmir,” said PTI leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain. It is worth pointing out that the PTI, last week, sought to withdraw the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government’s commitment to maintain a surplus in line with an agreement with the IMF—on the pretext of floods.

In its statement, the food ministry said it had taken all stakeholders on board to ensure a smooth supply of essential commodities and had directed the Department of Plant Protection to remove all barriers for importers. It further noted that imports from Iran and Afghanistan would have minimal impact on the country’s foreign exchange reserves due to pre-existing special trade arrangements. It said the government had formed a contact group to overcome concerns of importers, adding a team of the food ministry would monitor the situation and take action as required. It said Pakistan’s embassies in Iran, Afghanistan, and other countries had also been requested to assist imports.